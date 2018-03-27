Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The physicality of the Championship can provide an important lesson in the development of Burton Albion's young loan duo, according to Nigel Clough.

Nineteen-year-old Manchester City midfielder Jacob Davenport and West Ham United's Martin Samuelsen, 20, are on loan with the Brewers until the end of the campaign and are aiming to help keep the club in the Championship.

Both have shown their individual qualities so far during their spells and neither has shied away from the combative side of the game in English football's second tier.

That will stand them in good stead when they return to their parent clubs and prepare for life in the Premier League, where players historically get more time and space on the ball.

But while Clough can see both Davenport and Samuelsen - who is currently struggling with illness - competing in the top flight in the future, he is wary of the impact that a lack of lower-league experience can have on top-flight youngsters if they are forced to drop down.

"Everything is aimed towards the Premier League, where it's not as physical and there aren't as many tackles these days," said the Brewers boss.

"The problem comes when 90-odd per cent of players are released out of the Premier League as youngsters at 18, 19 or 20.

"Then they've got to drop down to the Championship, League One or League Two, and that's where they are completely unaccustomed to the sort of football that it is and the physical side of it.

"That's why it's great when you get somebody like Jacob Davenport from Manchester City, and we said him and Martin Samuelsen, they won't have seen anything like the second half at Barnsley (when Burton held on for a 2-1 win) in their under-23s football.

"And it's great that their clubs recognise that they need to experience that a little bit as well.

"You're still preparing them for the top level, and those two probably will play at the top level, but it doesn't do any harm to see the other side of it."