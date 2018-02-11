Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough reckons the performances from Burton Albion's midfield trio gave his side the ability to test Ipswich Town after their 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

Albion looked the better bet if either side were to claim all three points, and that was largely down to the tireless work of Jamie Allen, Hope Akpan and Jacob Davenport in central midfield.

Akpan and Davenport backed up last week's performances in defeat at Villa Park with an assertive display, while Allen came into the starting XI for his first start since December and didn't disappoint.

And what pleases Clough the most is that, despite the trio starting just 19 games between them all season, they certainly didn't let a lack of game-time affect them.

"I thought the three of them were excellent in there," the Brewers' boss said.

"I thought they controlled the game really, and that's what gave us the platform.

"Those three in there, they've all got different strengths.

"They all did their jobs today and played very well."

Indeed, the trio all offer something different and that is what helped the Brewers assert themselves on their lacklustre opponents.

Allen and Akpan proved a foil for Davenport to strut his stuff and move the ball just as well as he did in defeat at Villa Park last week.

That was Clough's main worry coming into the match, but Allen's constant harrying of the Brewers' opponents and Akpan's strength allowed Davenport the time on the ball he needed.

The Brewers have now had more possession than their opponents in the last two matches despite being on the road.

What will undoubtedly please Clough the most, though, is the Brewers' four-game losing streak is now over.

And it's the progression in performances as a team, not just certain players, that is another pleasing aspect of the last two matches.

The game could have easily been won by Darren Bent just before the hour-mark, but he produced a magnificent save from Bartosz Bialkowski having been played through by John Brayford.

Those chances weren't being created three or four games ago, and the progression in terms of the quality of performances is encouraging.

When asked if the draw with the Tractor Boys was an example of Burton improving, Clough said: "Of course, from where we've come from with the Reading game ten days ago."

"And we keep harking back to how bad we were, and we were, to put in two performances like that away from home gives us a lot of encouragement - but only one point.

"It's nice to break the run of defeats and keep the clean sheet we thoroughly deserved today."