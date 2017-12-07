Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough reckons Alex Neil has taken Preston North End up a notch after the departure of Simon Grayson in the summer, as the Brewers prepare to welcome the Lancashire side to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Grayson left for Sunderland - a job he has since been sacked from - before the start of the 2017/18 campaign, and Neil has gone about guiding the Lilywhites to 10th place in the division after 20 games.

One loss in their first 12 matches saw Preston occupy a play-off berth by October, but a combination of injuries and a loss of form led to a spiral that saw them slump to 15th following four straight losses.

The likes of Jordan Hugill, Tom Barkhuizen and Seanie Maguire have impressed as Neil looks to reignite his side's push for a play-off spot.

And it was Hugill who continued North End's resurgence of late, striking in the 88th minute to earn his side a 1-0 win over QPR at the weekend to stretch their unbeaten run to four games in the Championship.

"They are a good team," said Clough.

"Simon Grayson left a very good team and a very good squad, and Alex Neil has come in and just taken it on.

"They had a great start to the season, a little bit of a dip but then have come back just recently.

"So once again, it's not an ideal time to be playing them in some ways.

"They are a good, solid, all-round team with some experienced Championship players.

"They are very competitive all over the pitch as well.

"It's the foundation that Simon Grayson put in over a number of years, why they have this very good Championship squad.

"Whether it is good enough to get in the top six, only in comparison to the other teams, I'm not quite sure.

"But they certainly won't be in trouble."

Clough is wary of the threat Neil's sides pose having come up against his Norwich City outfit when the Scotsman was in charge at Carrow Road last term.

The Brewers were beaten 3-1 in East Anglia, before Clough got his revenge in February with a crucial 2-1 win at the Pirelli Stadium.

That began the slippery slope that eventually led to Neil's departure from Carrow Road in March, only 10 months after leading them to the Premier League.

And Clough reckons Neil can have another go at promotion to the top flight with Preston, with the squad at Deepdale more suited to his style of management.

"I think it is Alex's sort of squad," Clough added.

"We played against him when he was at Norwich, and I think they had a different sort of player at Norwich to what he has at Preston.

"But I think it's more the sort of real, honest players, rather than the flair sort of players.

"It's a very good appointment first of all.

"When you lose your manager, as they had done, who had been there a few years, it was a very shrewd appointment to bring him in.

"He's just carried on the good work.

"They are a very well-run football club, Preston."