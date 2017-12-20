Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough is full of praise for the "brilliant gesture" that sees all tickets for Burton Albion's trip to Reading on Saturday costing only £5.

This weekend's clash between the Royals and the Brewers is the hosts' 500th match at the Madejski Stadium.

To mark the occasion, match tickets across the entire ground - excluding hospitality seats - are priced at 500p, or a fiver.

Only two days ahead of Christmas Day, Albion boss Clough knows how that low price will be appreciated by travelling Burton supporters.

But he is hopeful that a party atmosphere will not inspire Jaap Stam's side to a second successive home victory over the Brewers, following last season's 3-0 triumph.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

"It's a brilliant gesture," said Clough.

"It's their 500th game at the Madejski, isn't it - I wish it wasn't against us!

"I'm pleased for our supporters that it's only a fiver, but they'll get a big crowd, two days before Christmas as well.

"I think it's a brilliant gesture from Reading, and to extend it to the away fans as well is great.

"It means it's not too expensive for our all supporters who go down there.

"We just don't want it to be a carnival day where they are celebrating their 500th with a great performance and a great atmosphere and we are lambs to the slaughter again.

"We don't want to feel like that."

The Brewers will travel to Reading in search of their first back-to-back wins of the campaign, having won 1-0 at relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

It has been away from home where Clough's side have enjoyed many of their better performances this season, and Clough is grateful for how the vocal travelling support is backing them all the way.

"We've probably got more confidence on the road than we have at home at the moment," added Clough.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"We certainly heard them on Saturday, although they were tucked up at the top of the stand at Bolton.

"We heard the drum when we first came out, and they were vocal all the way through the game, especially when you get that victory as well.

"It helps, without a doubt.

"I hope people don't misunderstand what we were saying last week, I just think that if people have got a choice between spending it on watching football or spending it on their families at Christmas, they should spend it with their families."