Nigel Clough reckons Burton Albion simply aren't being afforded any lucky breaks after their 2-1 loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

The Brewers' Preston nemesis Tom Clarke opened the scoring for the second time in a year at the Pirelli Stadium after his winner last January, before Daryl Horgan slotted home seven minutes from time to secure all three points for the Lilywhites.

Lucas Akins pulled one back three minutes into added time, but it was to be a mere consolation as the Brewers slipped to a seventh straight home defeat.

And for Clough, it's a tough one to take after another match where his side had opportunities to notch a win for the first time in over a month.

But it's yet another week of leaving the Pirelli with an overwhelming sense of deja vu - and for Clough, the manner that the goals were conceded leaves a lot to be desired.

There is certainly a case to be made for a foul on Ben Turner in the build-up to Clarke's opener, and Horgan's effort came with Albion chasing a leveller.

Jake Buxton was unfortunate to watch his excellently-timed sliding tackle on Tom Barkuizen fall straight to Horgan, who coolly dispatched past Stephen Bywater - without whom Burton could have been looking at an even more unfavourable score-line.

"I thought Preston were the better side, but I thought we had spells during the game - good spells today where we played OK," Clough said.

"We created chances and situations again.

"Lucas rolls one in - it's a very difficult opportunity in the first-half when the goalkeeper comes out. If that just rolls into an empty net, you never know.

"And then a free-kick gets tipped over.

"Lucas has one tipped over, and even I think Jake's put a great tackle in for the second goal and it's just ricocheted lovely to the lad just to side-foot in. He just runs onto it and he didn't even have to break his stride.

"They had chances, but mainly that was when we were chasing the game, and Stephen Bywater made two or three brilliant saves today.

"They're scoring even when Ben Turner's being climbed over, it's then hit Tom Naylor on the shin and rebounded straight back to the lad from four yards out.

"We're certainly not getting a break in either penalty area."

Unlike the last six home defeats, Albion have had their away form to fall back on having been very productive on the road this term.

But for Clough - as last week's 1-0 defeat at Derby County showed - the problems facing his side aren't just affecting the Brewers at home.

"I don't think it makes too much difference," Clough added about the prospect of getting back on the road against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

"I think we're playing pretty much the same home or away.

"Either we make a mistake or a decision goes against us or a break in the box - that seems to be the main problem.

"I don't think we are playing badly - I don't think anyone can say we played badly today. Yet we lost the game again."