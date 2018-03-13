Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has made three changes for Burton Albion's clash with Sheffield United tonight - but the injury-hit Brewers can only name six substitutes.

Jacob Davenport, Lloyd Dyer and Jamie Allen replace Luke Murphy, Lucas Akins and Liam Boyce from the side that started Saturday's 0-0 draw with Bristol City.

First-team coach Andy Garner has said the Brewers are down to the "bare bones", with problems ruling out Akins (hamstring) and Murphy (calf), and forcing Boyce to the bench (ankle).

All three sustained their injuries against the Robins.

Stephen Bywater keeps his place in the Brewers net, with an unchanged defence of Tom Flanagan, Kyle McFadzean, Tom Naylor and Damien McCrory in front of him.

Davenport returns to his midfield berth having recovered from the flu that kept him out on Saturday, while Hope Akpan and Allen partner him.

Darren Bent starts up front, with Marvin Sordell and Dyer beside him on the flanks.

Clough has named one substitute short of a full cohort, with Martin Samuelsen another to miss out through illness, while John Brayford and Ben Turner are still unavailable.

Harry Campbell, Jake Buxton, Joe Sbarra, Shaun Barker, Boyce and Luke Varney are on the bench.