Nigel Clough says the second-half booking for full-back Damien McCrory might have been a key factor in Middlesbrough’s late equaliser on Monday.

McCrory was shown a yellow card for a foul on Boro danger man Adama Traore in the 67th minute.

Clough had earmarked Traore, a graduate of Barcelona's academy, as the man Albion needed to stop in the build-up to the match.

But Traore broke free to help set up Britt Assombalonga's injury-time equaliser with a marauding forward run, chipping the ball into the path of Jack Harrison, whose shot rebounded off the bar and into the path of the striker.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Traore swapped wings a couple of times during the game as Burton’s full-backs kept him quiet.

And Clough was under the impression that left-back McCrory would have taken more of a risk with the 22-year-old if he hadn’t already been cautioned.

"He's the main threat. We were talking to Neil Warnock about him down at Cardiff after the game on Friday," Clough said of the Spanish Under-21 international.

"He said he's (Traore) their biggest threat and we'd highlighted him anyway.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"I think you have to stop him at source if you can - and fairly.

"Damien got booked late on but once he gets in his stride there's no stopping him then.

"The nearest man has really got to get tight and if Damien hadn't got booked, he may have got tighter leading up to the equaliser.

"He's a huge threat and a huge talent."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Despite the obvious differences in both sides' squads, Clough was pleased that they managed to compete and come as close as they did to snatching a victory.

Jonny Howson, a £6 million summer signing, was substituted during the first half for goalscorer Assombalonga.

But the only way, Clough says, that Burton could have matched their opponents was through "honesty and endeavour."

And they certainly showed they had plenty of it as their Championship campaign nears its conclusion.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We did it at Cardiff on Friday for the first half," Clough continued.

"We played very well and conceded on the stroke of half-time and that knocked us back.

"We're playing against teams that can bring a £15 million striker off the bench in the first half.

"Cardiff brought a £6 million one off the bench against us on Friday.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's a different world to the one we operate in.

"And we've got to go with the honesty and the endeavour that you've seen in abundance today.

"That's the situation, we understand that it’s the reality of Burton Albion in the Championship - and we got used to that a long time ago.

"It used to be the same in the Conference. There were much bigger clubs in the Conference than when we were in there.

"It used to be exactly the same, just on a different scale."