Nigel Clough has revealed how close Burton Albion were to landing a second deadline-day signing on Wednesday night.

There was to be no late drama unlike the last three transfer windows the Brewers have operated in.

Jamie Allen's late arrival in earlier this season in August and Michael Kightly and Jamie Ward's last-minute arrivals last season gave Albion fans hope there might be some more late drama.

However, that was not to be the case with Jacob Davenport of Manchester City the Brewers' only deadline-day signing, coming much earlier in the day.

"We got close with a couple," Clough said.

"I think we had feelers out for maybe four or five for that final loan spot.

"We didn't quite manage them, for whatever reasons.

"One or two went elsewhere, one or two decided to stay where they were - the usual reasons."

The final day of the window often becomes a seller's market, with clubs inflating transfer fees for players knowing full well that clubs shopping around so late in the month are likely to be in desperate need of a player.

Premier League clubs spent a record £150 million on deadline-day, and although the Brewers aren't shopping in that market, it underlines just how hard it is for all clubs to get deals over the line on deadline day.

It's often hard to replicate the quality a club can get on a temporary basis by thrashing out a full-time deal for a player.

"We did look at permanents, but you're paying inflated fees in January," he added.

"So we don't think it's in the best interests in the club to do that.

"And we can get good loans in too - two Premier League loans.

"Darren Bent with his experience and two good young loans - we can't get better than that on permanents."