Burton Albion are still in touch with their fellow Championship strugglers after 30 games of a challenging season - and Nigel Clough knows that is all down to their good run of form over Christmas.

The Brewers accumulated 10 out of a possible 15 points over the festive period, with that run leaving them in the bottom three on goal difference alone by January 1 following the emphatic 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Four defeats in a row since, though, have left Clough's side at the foot of the table, three points adrift from safety.

They have not been cut adrift, and Burton's record over recent months is surprisingly on a par with a side pushing for promotion in Sheffield United.

The Brewers have accumulated one point more than Clough's former side since their Pirelli Stadium meeting on November 17.

With the Blades currently sat on the edge of the play-off places - albeit six positions lower than when they won 3-1 over Burton on that November night - it underlines how valuable Albion's run of form was.

It also shows just how important it is for the Brewers to get another one going, starting with Saturday's visit to Ipswich Town (3pm).

"I know, that's the incredible thing," Clough said of his side still being within a win of climbing out of the relegation zone despite their recent struggles.

"We've lost four on the spin, and I think it's how good we did and how well we did over Christmas.

"Somebody told me that since we lost here to Sheffield United on the Friday night, we've played 13 games, they might have played one less.

"And we've actually got one more point than them, (a team) who are on the verge of the play-offs.

"So I think that shows how good the run was over Christmas was and it's kept us in touch.

"Nobody's pulling away, Birmingham City have got a couple of results but there are still teams down there.

"It would be amazing if we could just get that one win and we can see where we go from there."