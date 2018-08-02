Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion will have to be wary of what he calls Rochdale’s “promotion high” when they visit the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow.

Rochdale were not promoted of course – but Clough says the fact that they avoided relegation from League One at the last gasp last season casn make it feel that way.

Rochdale were beaten only three times in their last 16 games, leading up to 1-0 defeat of Charlton Athletic to guarantee survival on the last day.

Clough says that will ensure momentum is firmly with Keith Hill’s side heading into the new campaign and the feeling they have will be different to that of the Brewers after their own last-day relegation.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

“It’s a tricky one with Rochdale,” said Clough.

“I think they’ll have almost the equivalent of a promotion high the way they finished the season surviving on the last day.

“That’s probably the opposite feelings to us a couple of months back – and they’re one of those sides that are capable of almost anything really. You know they’re going to keep going right until the end and they’re a very dangerous team.

“The run that they had in the last couple of months of the season to secure their safety was remarkable.

“I think that’s (momentum) they’ll want to carry through to the next season and certainly they’ll want to be in the same position they were last April.

“I think they were not too good for it (to go down) but I think they had the quality of players to get out of that situation, which they did.

“The have a very experienced manager as well, so we’re going to be a little bit wary of them – but I want us to be as positive as we have been in our two home friendlies.

“The way we started the games in the first half, we played very well in both first halves.

(Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

“It’s just capitalising on our chances.”

Albion might benefit from the inside knowledge of Matty Lund and Jamie Allen, both formerly on the books of Dale.

The pair elected to make the move to the Pirelli Stadium, jumping up a level to the second-tier, and now they find themselves lining up against their old club.

Both players found it difficult to nail down a regular starting berth while the Brewers tried to secure their Championship status for another season.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

So will Lund and Allen feel like they have anything to prove to Hill and their old team-mates?

“I think they’re two good players and they left on very good terms, both of them, at Rochdale,” Clough added.

“I don’t think there will be any problem from that point of view and I don’t think they have anything to prove to anybody.

“They both probably struggled a little but in the Championship last season but they’ve both come back and had good pre-seasons.

“We expect them to have more of an impact on League One than in the Championship.”