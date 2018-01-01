Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion's 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday had been on the cards for a while.

The Brewers ended the busy festive period with one of their best displays since reaching the Championship, as goals from Tom Flanagan, Lloyd Dyer and Tom Naylor made it three successive away victories for Clough's side.

They were solid in triumph at Bolton Wanderers on December 16 and deserved more than a 2-1 win at Reading a week later.

But at Hillsborough, they went a step further, marrying a solid defensive display out of possession with a ruthlessness in attack that ensured this was Albion's biggest margin of victory since reaching the second tier.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And it was down to impressive performances from every Burton player on the pitch, as the manager pointed out, to make sure Albion's tally is 10 points from their last five games.

"That's what we need to even compete at this level and to get results like this," said Clough.

"It was as good a team performance as we have had.

"But I think it's been coming, we've just said that to the players after the game.

"With a bit more quality on the break at Bolton or Reading, it could've been this sort of result.

"So I think it's been coming.

"Against Leeds United and Norwich City (where they lost 2-1 and drew 0-0 respectively at home), to get one point out of six was very unfair on us.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It was just a magnificent performance, and I think the last five or six games have been wonderful performances.

"We are still light on the points that we should've had, because we should've had something against Leeds and we should've beaten Norwich.

"So although it's a great return, it could've been even better - we certainly deserved the three points today."