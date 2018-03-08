Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Bristol City's impressive run to the Carabao Cup semi-finals could be behind their recent struggles in the Championship.

The Robins sit a point adrift of the play-offs ahead of Saturday's trip to Burton Albion, but have won only two of their last 15 matches in all competitions.

A 2-0 home victory over Reading on December 26 - less than a week after they secured a stunning cup quarter-final win over Manchester United - saw Lee Johnson's side sitting second in the division and nine points clear of seventh place.

Their form has stuttered since though, including an admirable 5-3 aggregate loss to Manchester City in their last-four meeting in the renamed League Cup.

(Image: Geoff Caddick/AFP/Getty Images)

"Every game is an opportunity," said Clough, who oversaw Sheffield United's runs to the FA Cup and League Cup semis in 2013-14 and 2014-15 respectively as they narrowly missed out on promotion both seasons.

"It's funny, it (Bristol City's dip in form) is since around the cup game, isn't it?

"I was talking to Lee Johnson about that time and he said it was a bit of a distraction.

"You can never say that, but he knows about the league and what it can do to your league form.

"He'll have emphasised how important the league is - but sometimes the cup games take an awful lot out of you.

"We'll see what happens with Wigan Athletic with their cup run as well in a similar position (they are into the FA Cup quarter-finals and are going for the title in League One).

"But when you're going for promotion and you have a cup run and you play these big games, it takes something out of the players.

"Two out of 15 is incredible considering the start they had."

Not that Clough has lost sight of the Robins' progress over the past year.

When the two sides met at Ashton Gate at a similar stage last season, a goalless draw saw Johnson's side drop into the relegation zone.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Twelve months on, they are firmly in the promotion conversation - and Clough thinks that says much about the faith shown in the manager.

"If you look at the overall season, from where they were last season, it's a brilliant testament to the club and the chairman for sticking with him (Johnson)," he added.

"He's got them to where they are, challenging for promotion. That is good to see.

"I just hope they continue their miserable form on Saturday and we get a break!

"But every game is an opportunity.

"And we got a small break on Tuesday, not even here, with Aden Flint being sent off.

"He'll be suspended for Saturday and he's a big threat, certainly in our penalty area from set plays. So I think that's a small break for us before we start."