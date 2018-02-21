Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion have the "momentum" they need as they head into the home straight of the Championship season.

The Brewers stretched their unbeaten run to three matches with a 2-1 win over Barnsley on Tuesday night with just 13 matches of the campaign left.

More critically, Albion won their first match since a 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on New Years' Day - converting their two previous goalless draws into a much-needed win.

And Clough reckons the feel-good factor is back with Burton, and likens it to a similar feeling to Christmas, when Albion won three out of a possible five matches culminating in the win at Hillsborough.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The Brewers' form dropped off after that with no win in seven, but now Clough hopes that their good run is here to stay - and wants it to continue when Millwall visit on Saturday.

"That's what we're hoping for," Clough replied when asked if his side are going to try and keep their up their good run of form.

"We're three unbeaten, let's try and stay four unbeaten with Saturday against Millwall.

"You need some momentum at this time of the season.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We had some over Christmas, we lost it again in January and early February.

"We're just picking it up again, hopefully now for the last 12 or 13 games, which we are going to need more than anything.

"Going into the last dozen or so games, we go into them with more optimism than we did a couple of weeks ago."

That optimism stems from a solid display at Oakwell that sent another statement out to those around them that they are going to fight it out until the end.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Tuesday's victory lifts them up to 22nd place, one point above Barnsley, with only goal-difference separating them from a spot outside the relegation zone.

Jamie Allen set the tone with his sensational opening-minute strike from distance before Jacob Davenport doubled the Brewers' advantage just before the interval.

Barnsley came out fighting, and could have won it in the final minute of stopping time but for an intervention from referee Andy Davies.

Daniel Pinillos' 75th minute strike made for a nervy ending, but Albion held on and Clough says they were the recipients of some good fortune.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"The first-half we were as good as we've been all season," Clough added.

"Our start to the game was absolutely magnificent, with a brilliant goal after a minute.

"And to get the second one just before half-time ultimately won us the game, that and the way we started it.

"And as much pressure as we had to withstand in the second half, it was the first-half performance that has got us the three points.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"They did throw a lot of balls into our box, especially in the last 15 or 20 minutes.

"It was very tense, and we got away with one or two, and it's about time we did.

"In the 95th minute, the lad who's offside - some linesmen don't give it. It's a small break that we've been waiting for all season."