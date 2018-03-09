Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion will try and deliver an early blow to Bristol City when they visit the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Brewers' desperate search for a first home win in nearly half a year continues with the visit of the promotion-chasing Robins, and the hosts' season could hinge on their last home game for just under a month.

Clough knows just how important three points could be for the Brewers' season, with a victory likely needed to keep them in touch with their fellow strugglers.

Albion sit three points adrift of 21st placed Barnsley, but goal difference would still keep them in the bottom-three should they beat Lee Johnson's side.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

And three points could be vital given their next three opponents after City's visit are trips to promotion contenders Sheffield United, Wolves and Cardiff City.

The Brewers have failed numerous times this season to reverse their fortunes once they concede the first goal, and on only three occasions have they opened scoring themselves at the Pirelli this campaign.

So the logical step for Clough is to try and get his side on the front foot to avoid such a situation, and with City defensive pair Aden Flint and Joe Bryan missing through suspension they've been handed a leg-up already.

"I think we try to do that, we did that at home to Millwall, we did that even against Fulham, we tried to do that," Clough said of the possibility of his side racing out of the blocks.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We try and get that early goal and see what happens from there.

"If you are sitting in Bristol City's camp, you'll be saying, 'this lot haven't won at home for about six months now, so let's make sure we give them no encouragement and try to get the first goal ourselves, and you'll see the confidence wilt'.

"We are looking for a break and you sometimes need a break to do that.

"I would argue that the win we've had in the last few games, at Barnsley, the second half was as poor as we've played.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We were very good first half, but second half we had hardly anything attacking-wise at all, yet we survived an onslaught from them and we got away with a 2-1 win.

"We played better since then and have not got anything."

Part of Burton's struggles to get on the scoreboard at home has been down to a lack of potency up front - just nine of Burton's 26 goals in the league have come from their strikers this season.

Liam Boyce and Darren Bent have only scored one goal between them since they made their debuts for the club back in late January and early February, with chances at a premium for the marksmen.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Both players have struggled with injury this season, with the former ahead of schedule in his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and the latter injuring his hamstring with parent club Derby County in pre-season.

But Clough reckons his side could take advantage of any nerves that might affect the shooting boots of the Bristol City forwards as they bid to climb back into the play-off places.

"That's what happens when you're playing in a team that hasn't got an awful lot to play for, you see them more relaxed and playing," Clough added.

"And the teams that are just outside the play-offs will be nervier, without a doubt.

(Image: Geoff Caddick/AFP/Getty Images)

"That's when you tend to snatch at chances, because you realise the importance of it, and also you realise that you might not get too many more.

"When you're playing in a team that's creating 20-odd chances, you know another one will come around.

"If you're creating five or six, that's rather different and there's added pressure on putting them away."