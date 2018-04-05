The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough is wary that Burton Albion will be facing a more "confident" Birmingham City on Saturday (3pm).

Garry Monk has reversed the Blues' form since he was installed at St Andrew's last month following former Brewer Steve Cotterill's sacking.

Four consecutive losses sealed Cotterill's fate, with the Blues sliding from 19th place into the relegation zone.

Monk lost his first two matches in charge, but has won his last three - with the latest a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Birmingham now sit eight points clear of the Brewers, and five points clear of 22nd-placed Barnsley.

Perhaps crucially, Monk has reinvigorated attacking-midfielder Jota, who has scored three of Birmingham's last five goals.

And it is the confidence of the Spanish playmaker, a summer signing from Brentford for north of £6 million, and his Blues team-mates that worries Clough.

"I think if we'd have been playing Birmingham two or three weeks ago it would be a different proposition," he said.

"They'll be a much more confident outfit, now that they've had two or three wins.

"They’ll be a completely different team - it's amazing the lift the results will give them.

"And the confidence they'll have compared to a few weeks ago - it'll be sky high."

It's been another season of turmoil for Birmingham, with the fact that in each of the three times they will have played Burton this season there will be a different manager at the helm a case in point.

Since former Albion boss Gary Rowett was sacked by the Blues 18 months ago, they have lurched from manager to manager with Harry Redknapp sacked this season having taken over from Rowett's successor, Gianfranco Zola, after he resigned following Burton's 2-0 defeat of Birmingham last April.

Redknapp departed St Andrew's in September, with Birmingham dropping into the relegation zone following a 3-1 defeat to Preston North End.

Cotterill, tasked with motivating a group of players signed across various transfer windows for a significant outlay, suffered a similar fate.

Monk's role, though, looks safe given their recent form - for now at least.

"I think he's (Garry Monk) safe after Tuesday," Clough smiled.

"Garry's gone in and picked a few results up.

"It's unfortunate that they've been through some managers in the last season or two ever since they got rid of Gary Rowett, for some unknown reason which has never been explained.

"Despite the investment - about £20 million in players - they've found themselves in a relegation battle again.

"It looks as though they're pulling clear and Garry will be looking to build on that, I'm sure."

Monk has managed to get Birmingham to beat sides on form, something Burton had success with last season but have found difficult to replicate this year.

The Blues' first win under the former Leeds United manager came against Hull City - a 3-0 success over a side that had won their previous two matches, scoring seven goals in the process.

"All the teams down there are doing similar to what we did last season," Clough continued.

"They pick results up against form, and that's what you have to do when you're in a relegation battle.

"We've been close to doing that and haven't quite achieved it.

"So that's been the biggest difference between this season and last."