Nigel Clough admits that Burton Albion's possible relegation to League One wouldn't shock anybody at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers are eight points adrift of safety with a relegation clash with Birmingham City looming.

Should Albion beat the 21-st placed Blues on Saturday (3pm), they could cut the gap to five points with 15 left to play for.

But should they be defeated on Saturday and results don't go their way, they could be relegated if they lose to Hull City on Tuesday night.

The same circumstances apply to Sunderland, who sit level on 31 points with Burton, but the effects of relegation would be felt much more in the north-east.

"It's not going to be very nice if it happens, but also it's been half-expected by everybody," Clough said of the prospect of relegation.

"It's not going to be a great surprise, but Sunderland coming out of the Premier League and, if it does happen, going down then it shows consecutive relegations can happen – even to big clubs.

"We've got to be very, very careful if it happens to us.

"But it will be a huge blow for Sunderland, but Chris Coleman will be battling, I know that.

"And they'll look at the fixtures like we are saying 'if we can beat Burton, if we can do this, if we can do that'.

"They'll still be fighting as well, and I think the result they got last week at Derby (a 4-1 victory) was one of those that shocked everybody.

"And by all accounts they played well on Monday against Sheffield Wednesday."

One eye is on the effects of relegation at the Pirelli, particularly in terms of halting a slide down the leagues.

If possible, Albion want to avoid a similar fate that befell the last club of their size to reach the Championship.

Yeovil Town spent one season in the second tier, in 2013-14, before suffering an immediate and damaging relegation back to League One.

They then finished bottom of the third-tier, and currently languish 17th in League Two.

And Clough is wary of the long-term effects of a possible relegation.

"It started last July because we always had one eye on it because we always knew it's a realistic possibility," he added.

"Everyone else did, that's why we were the bookmakers', pundits and journalists' favourites to be relegated at the end of the season.

"We've spoke before about how the club's run in such a sensible way that it doesn't affect too many things off the pitch.

"But on the pitch it is going to be, I think, a tough task not to have a relegation hangover if that’s what it's going to be, and to stop the rot and to stabilise.

"That'll be the priority, and then to build up to another promotion challenege.

"Even going into league one, similar to Yeovil, we would be one of the smaller clubs in league one.

"So it will be difficult again if that was the case.

"But we're not thinking about that too much because we've still got a chance."