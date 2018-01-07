Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough reckons Saturday's FA Cup third-round defeat to Birmingham City could be 'a good lesson' for Burton Albion - and questioned referee Jeremy Simpson's decision not to award Maikel Kieftenbeld a red card for a poor challenge on Tom Flanagan.

Albion were dumped out of the cup thanks to Sam Gallagher's sole strike, with the Brewers missing a host of opportunities to put the tie to bed.

Lloyd Dyer and John Brayford went close in the first-half before Ben Turner's header was cleared off the line by Craig Gardner just after the restart, with Albion then put under the cosh by the hosts.

Had it been April 7 - when the Brewers head back to St Andrew's in a league showdown that could have a real say in who stays in the Championship - Albion would really be kicking themselves.

As it was, it proved to be a dress rehearsal for that encounter - and Clough won't want to see a similar performance come showtime.

"It's a good lesson for the second-half of the season for us," he said.

"That as well as we can play at times, if you don't finish them off or get a goal (you'll get punished).

"Who's going to get us a goal? That's what we're asking them.

"Who's going to make that difference and get us a goal?

"And that was the only thing that was lacking today.

"I thought it was brilliant - I said to Steve before the game that we were probably the only two managers to put their full first-choice teams out.

"No changes from Monday, we wanted to do that because we knew we were bringing a few fans down and out of respect for the competition.

"We put our best side out and tried to win, and we should be in the hat."

One bone of contention for Clough was the horror challenge from Maikel Kieftenbeld on Tom Flanagan right on the stroke of half-time.

A stretching Kieftenbeld caught Flanagan with his feet up, and the Dutchman was lucky to stay on the field - and the reaction of the Brewers on the pitch showed just how poor the challenge was.

And Clough shared that opinion - and pointed to Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi's challenge on Sean Scannell on Boxing Day as another tackle that could have been a red missed by officials.

"We've had a couple," Clough said.

"We had one right on half-time against Leeds on Boxing Day.

"We're just going to send a couple off to the referees and ask them if they've changed the rules since the summer.

"Because they show us those videos of tackles and say 'if you're player does that he'll receive an automatic red card.'

"So I don't know if they've changed the rules or not, we need to see if they've changed the rules or not.

"I'm looking forward to seeing it back again.

"His foot seemed to be off the floor, his studs were showing, and they're the two things that we've been told if we do, you'll be sent off."