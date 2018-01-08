Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion's team is "picking itself" and reckons his side have now got a more settled squad following their impressive recent run of performances.

Clough named the same starting XI from Monday's stunning 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednsesday as the Brewers exited the FA Cup at the hands of Birmingham City on Saturday, thanks to Sam Gallagher's sole second-half effort.

Despite the 1-0 scoreline in defeat, Clough's side dominated their Championship relegation rivals for long spells at St Andrew's - and they have still lost only two of their last six matches in all competitions, winning three of those.

Burton's manager puts it down to having a settled side, with the same personnel fielded in the 5-4-1 formation deployed to great effect in recent weeks.

Jamie Allen, Sean Scannell - set for a return to parent club Huddersfield Town after injuring his groin - and Marvin Sordell have drifted in and out of the starting XI in that six-game run - but the core of the side has remained the same.

Six players - Stephen Bywater, Ben Turner, Tom Flanagan, Tom Naylor, Lloyd Dyer and Lucas Akins - have now played the full 90 minutes of the Brewers' last six games in all competitions, while Luke Murphy, Jake Buxton, John Brayford and Will Miller are among others to have made themselves stapes of the side over the turn of the year.

Contrast that to earlier stages of the Brewers' campaign, when the formation, and the personnel to fit that formation, was regularly changed - and it is clear to see why the Brewers have picked up their form of late.

"I think it's taken us a while with fitness and everything to get settled," said Clough.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"There's 11 or 12 players now who are coming in, and the system as well.

"It looked dangerous, solid and dangerous.

"Someone told me Birmingham scored with their one shot on target, and I think that probably sums up the performance today.

"It's a good lesson.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"If it was a league game, we would be more disappointed if we had dropped three points.

"We're still disappointed that we're out of the cup, we should still be in it.

"They just have one lad who puts the ball in the back of the net that we didn't have."

The way Burton set up means they've been able to establish a 'style' over the last few weeks.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Their ability to soak up pressure and hit sides on the counter, as well as seizing the initiative themselves - as they did in the first half at St Andrew's - has enabled them to establish an effective approach.

Clough spoke at length recently about his side's tactical fluidity, which can enable the Brewers to be tough to predict.

"We don't think we're good enough to stick with one formation and impose ourselves", he said before the win over Bolton Wanderers on December 13.

Since that press conference, they have taken 10 points from a possible 15 in the league, having deployed a 5-4-1 system in every game expect the win at Bolton.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"We've been highly encouraged by our performances over the last few weeks," added Clough on Saturday.

"That's our second defeat in six, and we shouldn't have lost the two of those.

"So I think we're into a pattern of playing at the moment"

"We are pretty comfortable with it and I think the team's picking itself."