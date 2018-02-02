The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough reckons Saturday's trip to Aston Villa (3pm) could be the ideal game for Burton Albion to arrest their current slump.

The Brewers started the year with a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, but they've failed to garner a single point from the following three league matches.

Clough's side have slipped to the foot of the Championship table as a result, and face a Villa side in full flow gunning for a promotion back to the Premier League.

The Brewers have done well in matches away from home - last month's 6-0 loss to Fulham aside - where they've asked sides to break them down.

The visit to Villa Park is expected to be no different, and Clough is relishing the onus being on the opposition for once.

"You look at Aston Villa and the way they are at the moment, playing bottom of the league," he said.

"There's a good chance it could be like that (one-sided).

"That's not to say we can get something out of the game.

"But when you look at their quality all throughout the team and their squad, it's a Premier League quality squad at the moment.

"It's going to be a tough one, but I think it's probably the ideal game for us in this situation.

"We've seen even the odd surprise in the Premier League with Swansea City pulling some surprises out of the bag which is brilliant.

"In the Championship, more so than any league in the world, anything can happen."

The resources available to Bruce this season have been well documented.

And the arrivals of Lewis Grabban and Axel Tuanzebe on loan from Bournemouth and Manchester United respectively illustrate the riches on offer at the top end of the second-tier.

With John Terry and James Chester at the heart of defence and Robert Snodgrass - a £10 million capture for West Ham United a year ago - in a good run of form, it won't be a surprise if the Villans are promoted.

"They were pre-season favourites for promotion and they're getting up there and challenging,” Clough added.

"And I don't think there'll be any surprise if they finish in the top two.

"If not, very high up - third or fourth, and then they have a good chance of getting through in the play-offs.

"It shows as well with Steve Bruce, it takes a while to get it turned round.

"It's taken him 18 months nearly to get some players in and really turn it around.

"That's even with good players that they've got.

"But when you look at the strength of the bench and the squad he's got now - people like Glenn Whelan on the bench.

"I think they've got a very good squad to compete.

"And I think as well, with Steve's teams, sometimes they're not brilliant.

"But for 20 minutes against Sheffield United the other night, they were under the cosh - but they don't concede.

"When you've got John Terry and James Chester, they ensure you get through those tough times and you don't concede.

"At the moment we can't get through a few minutes.

"We got back into the game against Reading and, as poor as we are, in five minutes we're 2-1 down again.

"That's the difference."