Nigel Clough says the recent change in Burton Albion's style of play will stand them in better stead to record a first home win for six months on Saturday (3pm).

The Brewers welcome Nottingham Forest to the Pirelli Stadium hoping to put to bed a run that has dogged them throughout the season.

Albion head into the first of their eight remaining home games looking for what would be, should they win, a fourth point out of a possible 37 at the Pirelli since the 2-1 win over Fulham on September 16.

And Clough reckons the possession-based game Albion have adapted to in the last couple of matches will give them more of a chance to break teams down.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

Since the arrival of Manchester City loanee Jacob Davenport last month, the Brewers have shifted to a more free-flowing system in their last two matches as opposed to the relentless pressing style that served them so well over the New Year.

"I think that'll help," Clough said of utilising the same system deployed against Aston Villa and Ipswich Town in recent weeks.

"With us having the majority of possession in the last two games, which you wouldn't have said we would have done going into them, especially at Villa Park, I think that gives the players confidence in itself.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's just putting that onto our own pitch now.

"It's a different way of playing instead of just sitting back and breaking at people. They sit back and there's nowhere to break.

"We're going to try and take the initiative on Saturday, if we can."

Despite Albion's new-found willingness to put a foot on the ball and try and play, that doesn't mean they will be taking any unnecessary risks.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

Clough's side will look almost unrecognisable since the last time they set foot on the Pirelli turf.

Last month's 3-1 loss to Reading saw the Brewers struggle to get the ball up to striker Darren Bent, but with Davenport, Hope Akpan and Jamie Allen in midfield there's an expectancy that the ball will be played on the floor.

Clough, though, is looking for his players to play with nous and clear their lines when required - but keep the ball if they can.

"We're not going to be playing around on the edge of our own six-yard box, there's time when you have to clear your lines," Clough added.

"The best players in the world, the best teams in the country do that.

"I've watched Sergio Aguero hook the ball from the edge of his own box at times. That's what makes them good players, they make good decisions.

"So we're going to be playing sensible football, but hopefully good football.

"We've got players in there who can handle the ball now in Jacob Davenport. Hope Akpan's come in and done well along with Jamie Allen and Darren Bent."

"We've got a nice combination in there, and it caused Ipswich problems.

"We didn't make the most of our situations again, but in terms of restricting Ipswich - I think they had one shot in 90-odd minutes and we restricted Villa to just a few as well.

"That's got to be the foundations."