Tom Flanagan could return to training this week as the Burton Albion defender steps up his recovery from a calf injury.

The defender picked up the injury earlier this month in the 3-2 loss to Aston Villa and left the ground on crutches.

But Flanagan is making good progress in his recovery and could even make Nigel Clough's squad for Saturday's visit of Millwall.

"He's coming on well," Clough said of the full-back.

"He'll try and do a little bit this week.

"He obviously hasn't done anything, just one-to-one stuff with the physio (Nick Fenton) in rehab at the moment.

"We'll see how he is on Friday."

Flanagan's injury preluded a spate of similar problems for the Brewers, with Ben Turner and John Brayford also going down with calf problems in recent games.

Luke Murphy is also a doubt after he returned from a shin injury in injury time of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, while Marvin Sordell has struggled with a toe injury picked up at Hednesford Town last week.

With three of Albion's current first-choice defenders out, Clough has had to improvise with Lloyd Dyer and Lucas Akins deputising at full-back in Tuesday night's 2-1 win at Barnsley.

And they might have to do that again with the chances of Burton's injured party taking part on Saturday likely to go down to the last minute.

"They're doubtful at this stage," Clough added.

"Turner, Brayford and Marvin Sordell are all on the treatment table. We'll take it to Friday, maybe Saturday morning and see how they are.

"The bench was a little bit sparse on Tuesday night, to stay the least.

"I don't think that Luke Murphy really could have come on - he maybe could have done five minutes. He's got a sore ankle.

"Jake Buxton got a whack as well in the 10 or 15 minutes that he came on.

"And then Damien McCrory obviously hasn't started a game since September.

"So there weren't too many options on there last night."