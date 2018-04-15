The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has warned Burton Albion's fellow relegation battlers that they aren't "quite done yet."

Clough's message comes after the Brewers' scintillating 3-1 defeat of local rivals Derby County which keeps them in the Championship survival race for at least another week.

Albion have been teetering on the edge of the second-tier since Tuesday's 5-0 capitulation at the hands of Hull City, but they came out fighting against their neighbours.

And that means Clough's side sit five points adrift with nine to play for - with the former Rams manager adamant that his side will continue to fight until it is no longer possible.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We've been favourites to go down, everybody's whipping boy," Clough said.

"Anything that we achieve in that way is a bonus. We're not quite done yet.

"People thought we were after Tuesday night, but we're not quite done."

One team that might be done are his former side, who slipped out of the play-offs for the first time since November.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The Rams put in a limp display at the Pirelli Stadium, a far cry from the steeled performance that earned them a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in December.

But Clough reckons Derby's quality will see Burton's A38 rivals through to the play-offs.

"I can't concentrate too much on the opposition, I've got it all on watching us," he joked.

"I thought when they came out for second-half, they were going to put us under pressure.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"They put us under a lot of pressure for the first 15 minutes.

"Getting through that spell to the hour was important, and I thought we haven't done that in games at times.

"Teams have put us under a lot of pressure and we've conceded.

"So I thought getting through that and obviously getting the third goal settled everybody down.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I think the front four are still as good, if you let them, as anything in the league.

"Lawrence, Vydra and Weimann playing off Nugent, I think they'll get them in the play-offs, though."