Nigel Clough says he was pleased with the reaction he got from his Burton Albion side at half-time in their 2-1 defeat of Sunderland on Saturday.

The Brewers were passive in a first-half that saw the Black Cats head into the interval 1-0 up through Paddy McNair despite little attacking adventure or end product from either side.

It was a far cry from last week's first-half performance in the 3-1 defeat of Derby County in which they went in front twice against their A38 neighbours.

They answered their managers wishes, though, playing with a much quicker tempo in the second-half which was duly rewarded with a late show from Darren Bent and Liam Boyce as the pair's goals moved Burton closer to safety.

"I was disappointed in the first-half," the Burton manager said,

"Because in our situation I didn't think we played with anywhere near enough intensity.

"But right from the start of the second half I thought that was different.

"I thought we went at Sunderland.

"We penned them in for long periods, and it's only our usual lack of quality on crosses and things that we can't get a goal.

"We had a couple of scrambles at the other end but generally we played much better second half."

Albion could hardly believe their luck when Bent pounced on Jason Steele's save from Hope Akpan's shot to level matters.

But then came a dilemma - do they go for it, or risk losing a point having worked so hard to get back into it?

And go for it is exactly what they did - with the Brewers completing the most unlikely of turnarounds, leaving the Stadium of Light shell-shocked.

"It's important when you get that equaliser, but we know even a point would take it to the last few games," Clough added.

"You want to go and get the winner but you don't want to lose.

"We were a little bit gung-ho all of a sudden with centre-halves all piling in for throw-ins.

"We were conscious that Sunderland can hit us on the break.

"But it's nice when Ben Turner, a makeshift left back, puts a cross in and our striker, who's been out for seven or eight months, gets the winner.

"We're adamant we wouldn't be in this position if we had him available all season."