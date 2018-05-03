Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Gary Rowett's Derby County will go for all three points in their final-day clash with Barnsley.

Derby host the 21st-placed Tykes on Sunday in a game which will have a direct impact on Burton Albion's bid for safety, with Barnsley above the Brewers on goal difference alone with one game to go.

Clough has spoken about Albion's East Midland neighbours doing his side a favour this weekend - with Nottingham Forest travelling to 23rd-placed Bolton Wanderers, who are a point behind Burton.

But the Brewers boss says he will not be in touch with ex-Albion manager Rowett ahead of the crucial final day, even if he did jokingly ask for a little help from the Rams last week.

"No, I'm not going to," said Clough when asked if he would be speaking to Rowett this week.

"I left him a message before the Cardiff game, because I thought they'd get something against Cardiff (when Derby won 3-1).

"I phoned him in the afternoon and left a message saying, 'good luck, I think you'll get a result tonight'.

"He came back the next day and said, 'thanks for your message', and I said, 'just rest everybody at Aston Villa, it doesn't matter about Villa!'

"They got a great point there.

"I said, 'just save them all for Barnsley!'

"Ultimately, it has come down to that.

"They only need a draw, but you can't play for a draw in football.

"It's very difficult, because Derby could be 0-0 in the 91st minute, we could be 0-0 (against Derby's rivals for a play-off spot, Preston North End).

"One mistake, Barnsley win 1-0, Preston nick a goal against us and Derby miss out.

"So I think they have to go and try to get three points, which I'm sure they will.

"That's the best way of ensuring that they're through."