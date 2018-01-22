Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Fulham's players would have been feeling "like a million dollars" as they took control against Burton Albion.

The Brewers were swept aside 6-0 by a dominant Cottagers outfit that have now taken 16 points from a possible 18 as they surge towards the play-offs.

A double apiece from Rui Fonte and Ryan Sessegnon, added to by Lucas Piazon's first-time finish and a cool strike late on from Aboubakar Kamara handed Burton a new record loss in the Championship.

They found themselves 3-0 down at half-time for the fourth time this season and, similarly to the defeats against Leeds United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier on, spent the second half looking to limit the damage.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

They nearly managed that, and held off Fulham for 27 second-half minutes before Sessegnon struck the first of his double and the first of three goals in a 16-minute spell that saw Albion off.

It was the second time in three meetings between the clubs that Clough was left to praise the performance of Slavisa Jokanovic's side and the dominance they showed after seizing the initiative.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"I think once they go three up at half-time, they are confident and they knock it around," Clough said.

"You feel a million dollars when you are a player in that situation.

"You're playing at home, you're on a great run anyway and the game is over at half-time.

"It's a brilliant time to be a player for the team that are winning.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

"Once they start to dominate then you lose any attacking threat, and it's demoralising for players.

"But the good thing is the game's over, it’s finished and all that matters is the next 18 games."

Fulham shell-shocked the Brewers with two goals in quick succession after Fonte's opener was followed up by goals from Lucas Piazon and Fonte's second in the space of four minutes.

Albion's desperation for an equaliser told as they were exposed twice by Ryan Fredericks down the right-hand side for Fulham's second and third goals.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

"There's still a long time to go," Clough said of the time Burton had to get back into the game once Fonte opened the scoring early on.

"We say to the players when you go 1-0 down early, the priority is not to concede again, not to get an equaliser.

"You've got 75 minutes to get one.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"Don't concede a second, and don't concede a third."

One positive Albion's boss could draw from Fulham's irresistible performance is that their relegation rivals will have to deal with that quality in the coming weeks.

Fulham have hit form just as Jokanovic likes it, with echoes of his Watford side's late surge to the Premier League in the 2014-15 season.

And Clough hopes the Whites can impose themselves against Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers - two of the Cottagers' next three opponents - in a similar manner.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

"They play Barnsley next week, and I hope they play like that against Barnsley," he added.

Albion have a 10-day break until their next match, with Reading coming to the Pirelli Stadium for another big showdown with their relegation rivals next on Tuesday January 30 (7.45pm).