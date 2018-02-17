The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough knows Burton Albion left two points out on the Pirelli Stadium turf as the Brewers saw arguably the best chance to end their winless run on home soil pass them by against Nottingham Forest.

It was not for the want of trying, of course.

Albion seized total control of the clash following Eric Lichaj's 28th-minute red card, getting onto the front foot, peppering the Forest box with countless crosses and forcing Costel Pantilimon into several key saves.

Martin Samuelsen and Darren Bent were the closest to finding the net as Burton pressed harder and harder in a dominant second half, only to see a committed rearguard action by the visitors come good.

With Albion ending the game with 71 per cent possession to their name, Clough knows it was a new type of challenge for his side.

Frustratingly for the hosts, it was one they could not quite pass.

"It's two points dropped from the point of view that we played against 10 men," said the Brewers boss.

"But it's another point, everybody else has lost down there (Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City all tasted defeat).

"I'm pleased with the way we played and went about it.

"It's very difficult in some ways, because once they go down to 10 men, they put everybody behind the ball - and that's a highly unusual situation for us.

"To have the majority of possession, to dominate the game as much as we did.

"And then what you are relying on is the little bit of quality, either a cross, a finish or something.

"That's where we've been lacking all season."

It was ultimately lacking here, too.

Pantilimon saved well from Samuelsen's half-volley in the first half and diverted a shot from the West Ham loanee that was destined for the bottom corner.

Bent, meanwhile, headed a good opening over and then saw Danny Fox produce a stunning block to cut out his goalbound effort after finding space in the Forest penalty area.

"We created enough chances," added Clough.

"I thought, without creating 15 or 20 chances, we had four or five very good situations today.

"You just need one of them to go in.

"Nobody managed to finish it off.

"But there were some good performances, some good play again.

"If you compare it to how we were against Reading two-and-a-half weeks ago (when they lost 3-1 at the Pirelli Stadium), it looked a completely different team to the one that performed that evening."