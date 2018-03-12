Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes the intense battle for a Championship play-off spot means the pressure is on Sheffield United when Burton Albion visit Bramall Lane tomorrow (7.45pm).

Clough will take Albion to his former stomping ground of Bramall Lane for the rearranged meeting between the sides, with Burton searching for a route out of the bottom three and the Blades looking to move to within three points of the top six.

Chris Wilder's side have recovered from a difficult end to 2017 that derailed their top-two hopes.

But with only one win from their last four games leaving them ninth ahead of the Brewers game and the visit of Nottingham Forest on Saturday, the Blades will be looking for maximum points from back-to-back home outings.

And Clough knows that puts pressure onto the promotion chasers, with United not the only side to be showing some strain as the end of the season comes into view.

"We're looking forward to going and playing there, the pitch will be immaculate as always," said Clough of Burton's trip to Bramall Lane, where he managed between 2013 and 2015.

"I think Chris Wilder has said that the two home games they've got, us tomorrow and Forest on Saturday, will probably dictate whether they are going to make the play-offs or not.

"If they get six points then they are in a great position to make a challenge for the top six, and if they don't, I think he realises it will be difficult.

"So it's a bit of pressure on them.

"Anyone who is around that top six at the moment, there's a bit of pressure on them.

"You saw that in the Forest and Derby County game on Sunday - it was edgy, it was nervy and nobody really wanted to lose, a typical local derby.

"Those teams, we saw Bristol City just off it on Saturday as well.

"It's difficult for a lot of teams at the moment, winning games in the Championship, none more than us."

The Brewers' game at Sheffield United is their second of five consecutive matches against current top-10 teams.

Albion have two wins against those sides in the top 10 so far this season, having beaten five in those positions in 2016-17.

A shock or two in the coming weeks could prove absolutely crucial, then, to Burton's survival bid.

"We are going to have to (improve that), because there are so many top teams coming up in the run-in that we're going to have to produce one or two surprises if we've got any chance of staying up,” added Clough.

"The only thing that keeps happening is the predicted points tally has come down a little bit from where it was a few weeks ago.

"We keep telling the players, we need three teams below us. Not five or six or anything like that - we need three.

"At the moment, there's a little bit of a gap opened up and there are four of us down there.

"We just want to make sure we're fourth from bottom of that group.

"You never know - all of a sudden, if somebody picks up a win or two then somebody else gets dragged back into it.

"So it will purely depend on the form of that bottom four."