Nigel Clough had no complaints with the outcome of Burton Albion's first home game of 2018 - and he feels sloppy mistakes were again at the heart of his side's downfall.

Queens Park Rangers became the ninth team in the last 10 games at the Pirelli Stadium to leave with all three points as they triumphed 3-1 over an Albion side who were some way off their recent performance levels.

While Lloyd Dyer injected some temporary momentum after cancelling out Aramide Oteh's first-half opener, Clough's side struggled to match the Rs in the second half.

Luke Freeman won possession in central midfield to set Conor Washington away for the game's crucial third goal, and QPR also won the ball back easily on the way to Massimo Luongo's late strike.

"It's disappointment again at home," said Clough, who had seen his team win three of their previous five games in the league.

"We didn't play well enough and QPR deservedly won the game.

"We were outplayed as much as outcompeted.

"We hung on in there and came in at 1-1 at half-time, which we probably didn't deserve to.

"But we were, and should have gone on and got something from the game.

"But if we keep giving the ball away in certain areas of the pitch, as we did today, any team in the Championship are going to punish you.

"That led to the second and third goals, in the middle of the park, losing the ball in the centre-circle, they break at you.

"And with someone as dangerous as Conor Washington in behind you, you are going to get punished.

"It was one through ball after that (losing the ball), it's gone straight through and he's gone around the goalkeeper and slotted it in.

"You don't lose that ball and then you don't give them the opportunity to do that.

"It's difficult to explain when we've been so good in the last half-dozen games, we play nowhere near it today."