Nigel Clough reckons relegation could await for the loser of Saturday's crunch clash between Sunderland and Burton Albion.

While the Black Cats and the Brewers both stand in precarious positions ahead of the game - six and five points adrift of safety respectively - triumph at the weekend would keep the victor in contention to complete a remarkable push for survival.

Defeat, though, would confirm Albion's relegation if Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers win.

Sunderland, meanwhile, would be down if they lose and the Blues and Wanderers both avoid defeat.

A draw could ultimately relegate both on the same weekend.

And after a galvanising 3-1 victory over Derby County last time out, Clough knows his Brewers must win again against Chris Coleman's men to keep their dream alive and force the sides above them into a response.

"I think whoever loses next week might go, so it's a big game at Sunderland," he said.

"I just hope they don't open that top tier up again (at the Stadium of Light), because the Mackems will get behind them if they sense something like that.

"All we can do is try to win next and take it another week.

"Our aim at the start of the week was to make the others play, to get enough points on the board where the others have to do something.

"We have a glimmer of hope, and we've been saying to the players all along, 'don't worry, you can win your last four games'.

"If we need 12 points, it might not be enough, but we are capable of doing that."