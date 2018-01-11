Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough can see similarities between his Burton Albion side and the Queens Park Rangers team they will face on Saturday (3pm).

Like the Brewers, Ian Holloway's Rs head into this weekend's Pirelli Stadium clash on the back of a promising run of form in the Championship.

They have lost only one of their last five games, and beat promotion-chasing Cardiff City 2-1 in their first outing of 2018, leaving them six points above Albion and the relegation zone.

Burton, too, have been beaten once in five League matches, and they also won their New Year's Day game, in emphatic fashion at Sheffield Wednesday.

But Clough believes that a recent upturn in results is not the only likeness between the two sides.

"Ian Holloway's teams, they are like us," he said.

"They are honest, they run, they try.

"It'll be a good battle between two teams desperate for points.

"Ian is picking up the pieces of a few years of, not problems, but certain issues down there - and I think it's going to take maybe the rest of this season, at least.

"But he's keeping their heads above water, and I think he's doing a very, very good job there.

"They come into the game on a good bit of form.

"I think they've had a boost from the young striker Paul Smyth who has come in and got a goal.

"Like anyone in the league, they've produced one or two results that people didn't expect, and that's what they are capable of.

"They've got threats going forward, they've got good, experienced defenders back there.

"But they are just a good, hard-working team."

Ahead of this weekend's games, the Championship's bottom 10 teams are separated by only eight points.

QPR currently have six points worth of breathing space above the Brewers, who sit in 22nd spot on 24 points.

But Clough knows that sides like Holloway's Rs will be wary of what one bad run of form could do their standing in the division.

"I think from halfway down, all the bottom teams will have their eye on it," added the Albion manager.

"They'll be saying, 'if we go on the sort of run teams can' - we talked about Cardiff City losing four on the spin.

"If any of those teams have a similar sort of run and we just pick up and get a couple of wins out of four games, then it makes the gap much closer."