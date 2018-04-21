Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough labelled Burton Albion's incredible, never-say-die victory at Sunderland as "special" - and he hopes they can make it count in two weeks' time.

Clough had plenty to unpick in the immediate aftermath of one of the Brewers' most dramatic games in their Football League history.

Darren Bent headed home an 86th-minute rebound to get Albion on terms with Sunderland following Paddy McNair's first-half opener, before Burton's late positivity was rewarded with Liam Boyce's injury-time winner.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Even then, there was time for Sunderland to see a last-gasp goal disallowed for handball, meaning their relegation was confirmed and the Brewers climbed to within two points of safety.

The scenes that met Boyce's goal were reminiscent of the celebrations at Huddersfield Town last April, when Jackson Irvine snatched a 95th-minute winner.

And just like they did then, Clough wants his players to make sure this unforgettable comeback leads to something even better.

"I don't think you'll get a more drama-filled last 10 minutes than that in any game in any league," said the Albion boss.

"They hit the bar, nearly getting the second goal, us getting an equaliser, then the winner, a goal disallowed - there was all sorts going on.

"But that's what happens at this stage of the season.

"Fortunately, we have come out on top in today's encounter - but it could easily have gone the other way.

"We had similar at Huddersfield last season, when we got a very late winner.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"Similarly today, any time where with a few games to go you get the three points in stoppage time, it's special.

"Hopefully we can make it mean something, otherwise it will all be for nothing."

Impressed with his side's upturn in performance after the break, Clough also reserved praise for the 435 travelling Brewers fans.

"I thought our supporters were magnificent today," he added.

"We heard them right up in the top tier there, we heard them all during the game, so a great trip back for them."