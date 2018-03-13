Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has had his say on the Championship play-off race - and the Burton Albion boss admits he would rather be in Derby County's position of defending a play-off spot than doing the chasing of teams like Sheffield United.

The Brewers take on the promotion-chasing Blades tonight (7.45pm), with Chris Wilder's side currently sat ninth in the Championship table.

They do have a game in hand on their high-flying rivals, including the Rams - who are currently fifth, four points clear of seventh-placed Bristol City.

The Robins, another side with designs on the Premier League, were held to a goalless draw by Albion on Saturday.

While Clough's Burton are focused on their bid for Championship survival, they will have an indirect impact on who finishes in the top six, with meetings against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Derby and Preston North End still to come after their trip to Bramall Lane.

"I'd rather be in it and defending a place," said Clough on the prospect of a push for the play-offs.

"You keep getting the odd point, keep nicking one to stay in there - and they (Derby) are in there by three or four points at the moment.

"So I'd much rather be in that position.

"And also the fact that they've had a run where they haven't won many, I don't think that will continue - it doesn't go on until the end of the season.

"I'm sure Gary Rowett will be saying they've had their little blip and now they'll go on and win a few games and cement their place.

"It's all on the other teams to really have a good run to catch them.

"That's why Chris (Wilder) is saying he needs six points this week, not four - they need six to be back in there."

The form of Cardiff, Aston Villa and Fulham is making it look increasingly likely that they and runaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers will compete for the Championship's top four spots this season.

But how does Clough see the rest of the play-off race going between now and May 6?

"I still think that sixth spot is up for grabs," he added.

"I think Derby will get in it, and then that sixth one, you've got Middlesbrough in the midst of a good run at the moment.

"But if anybody, in the last 10 games, can put a good run together, they could take that last spot.

"Somebody always comes with a late charge - Preston will fancy their chances. There's Preston, Sheffield United, Bristol City still in there.

"There are a few big clubs vying for it."