Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough thought Burton Albion did enough to contain Middlesbrough and earn themselves a first home win in nearly seven months on Monday.

Britt Assombalonga's 90th minute header meant the wait goes on for the Brewers , who more than matched their promotion-chasing visitors in a 1-1 draw.

Boro's starting XI, packed with talent in Patrick Bamford, Adama Traore and Stewart Downing with £15 million summer signing Britt Assombalonga coming off the bench after 37 minutes, were largely kept at bay by the Brewers.

And the performance of Albion , who could have easily increased their advantage after Marvin Sordell's early opener, led Clough to think they were going to earn their first victory at the Pirelli Stadium since September 16.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I think when teams create a lot of chances against you and you're getting away with it, we think 'we might not last here' - but that wasn't the case today," Clough said.

"We contained them very well and I thought we looked a threat at the other end.

"The nature of the goal, the timing of it and everything, it's incredibly unjust.

"I don't know what else you want us to do.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"The lads can't try any harder than that, you saw every player give absolutely everything they've got.

"We can't ask any more of them."

With just six games to go to arrest a five point gap to safety, Albion's survival chances are becoming less likely.

But if Burton play the final six games with the same endeavour they showed at Cardiff and against Middlesbrough, survival is still very much a possibility.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"A very slim chance, that's it," Clough said of the prospect of Burton avoiding relegation to League One.

"They've always been slim - they have been since August so that hasn't changed.

"But one lovely thing is to see the players still going at it like they did today.

"They're not daft, they realise the situation - they know exactly what we need to do.

"We need to win games, but they can't give any more than they did today.

"We've got to keep playing like that and, one of these days - and it might not be until next season - we will get a break.

"We'll get a break of the ball somewhere, either in our box or the opposition’s box, and it might just help us get the three points."