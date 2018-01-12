Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough wants Burton Albion to carry on posing a threat from different areas of the pitch as the Brewers continue their fight for Championship survival.

Albion have seen an influx of goals from the most unlikely of places during their run of good form in the league, and Saturday's visit of fellow strugglers QPR will provide yet another test.

Tom Flanagan and Tom Naylor - two players who struggled for a place in the starting XI earlier this season - have started to chip in with much-needed strikes.

Lloyd Dyer and Lucas Akins have seen their efforts up front supplemented with strikes from defence and midfield which has helped to take the pressure off the forward duo.

(Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Last season, Jackson Irvine led the way with ten goals from midfield and it was left to the strikers to pick up the slack.

But this campaign, there's a much more equal share of goals - and a much smaller gap from the top scorer to the next marksman.

Dyer leads the way with four goals, while Tom Naylor's recent purple patch of three goals in four matches has seen him overtake Lucas Akins and Marvin Sordell - who have two goals each.

Defenders Flanagan and Ben Turner have chipped in with vital efforts, with both players scoring twice this season.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

And for Clough , it's important that Albion don't become a one-dimensional outfit and can offer different threats throughout the squad.

"It's just about keeping working on things and to keep developing things, Clough said.

"And different things you can do with the 5-4-1 formation.

"I think certainly Tom Naylor coming in has certainly made it a more threatening formation as well with his runs forward.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"When you get a player like that coming into the penalty area and getting three goals, I don’t think any midfielder has got three in four over Christmas in the country.

"That's the different dimensions - you've got him (Naylor) to deal with, Lloyd to deal with, Will Miller, you've got Lucas.

"And then you've got Tom Flanagan who should have had another two goals or whatever at Birmingham.

"We just don't want to have one threat and say if you take care of Lloyd Dyer then you stop the team.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We can say: 'hold on, you've got to take care of Tom Naylor, Lucas Akins and Tom Flanagan too.'

"We have more than one threat."

In many respects, the character the Brewers have shown with the setbacks they've suffered this season is certainly laudable.

And Clough wants his side to build on that, with just 20 matches left to ensure their Championship safety.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The festive run will have served as an eye-opener for the players and staff, showing what the effects of a good spell can have.

Now it's time for Clough's men to extend that run well into the New Year having seen just how it can transform a side's confidence, and Saturday's visitors have been warned that Albion won't be letting up.

"We said that we feel that things have gone against us right from July 29 (when record signing Liam Boyce suffered a serious knee injury ruling him out long-term).

"And a lot of things have gone against us, and that's why the team that's out there at the moment is responding so well, because if before the Bolton game we'd have lost a few games, if we’d have lost to Bolton or Reading we'd be adrift.

(Image: Daniel Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

"If you take six points off our total we're down.

"And all of a sudden we're not, we're in the mix and we're goal difference out of being out of the relegation zone.

"So that's how important it’s been and the players realised we have to maintain it.

(Image: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

"There's no resting on our laurels and saying 'we've had a great little run here.'

"It's going to have to be like this for the next 20 games."