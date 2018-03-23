Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough wants Burton Albion's players to have the confidence to try their luck at goal more often - and from distance.

While Lloyd Dyer struck to end the Brewers' 459-minute goal drought in Saturday's 3-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers, they have still failed to score in six of their last eight outings.

Across the 38 games of the season so far, Albion's tally of 28 goals is the lowest in the Championship and has played its part in leaving them battling to break out of the bottom three.

It has not been for a lack of creativity, with Clough's newly-expansive side taking 59 shots in that run of eight matches.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Interestingly, despite that quantity of openings, Burton's last three goals have all come from outside the opposition's box, with Dyer's 18-yard effort following Jamie Allen and Jacob Davenport stunners in the 2-1 win at Barnsley.

And the willingness to have a go from distance is something the Brewers boss is trying to encourage in his side - with mixed results.

"I wish you'd come and watch us in training, because we're encouraging the players all the time," he said.

"We're actually stopping sessions all the time in our small-sided games, we have two penalty areas and we say anything around that penalty area, get a shot off.

"Occasionally they start shooting from 30 yards, and we stop it again and say we don't want you shooting from 30 yards.

"We want you shooting from around 20 yards, 25 at the most, and you have a much higher chance of scoring.

"It's not rocket science.

"I don't think we have enough players who go on the pitch with that thought of, 'when I get in and around the penalty area, I'm going to get my shot off'.

"We see it in training all the time, but you have to go on the pitch with that thought - and that's one of the things that separates some of the very, very best players."

As long-range goal specialists go, Clough picks out Chelsea legend Frank Lampard as a prime example of being hungry to get a shot away when the chance arose.

(Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The former England international scored 147 goals for the Blues and amassed a current Premier League record of 41 strikes from outside the area.

"I don't know, but I'd think Frank Lampard used to go on the pitch on a Saturday thinking, 'I'm going to score today' - and he's not a striker," added Clough.

"As a midfielder, he's thinking, 'if I get a chance, I'm going to make my runs into the penalty area, and if I can get a shot off from 20 yards, I'm going to do it'.

"He scored almost as many goals from around the penalty area as he did from making his runs inside it.

"That mentality is what made him a brilliant player."