Nigel Clough wants Burton Albion to toughen up as they begin their final assault on Championship survival in 2017-18.

The Brewers are one of the league's best-behaved teams, with 51 yellow cards and two red cards to their name so far this season.

The last Burton player to be sent off was Hope Akpan, who was shown a red card for a foul on Lewis Baker in a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough back in August.

Clough's side have committed a league-low 391 fouls in 38 games so far this season, with only 10.29 fouls committed on average per game.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

Nineteenth-placed Bolton Wanderers, meanwhile, have fouled their opponents 540 times this season, a league high.

And Clough wants his side to impose themselves on their opponents more if they are to move clear of the relegation zone, like Bolton have done.

"I don't think there's too many who you would call 'direct' teams (in the Championship)," said Clough.

"I think that’s a good thing, but within a team you still have to have a physical aspect.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"That's one of our failings this season, I think. I don't think we have put our foot in enough, especially away from home.

"It's a fine line, though, because we've told the players not to give daft free-kicks away because someone will put it in the penalty area.

"But you still have to get a tackle in and stop the opposition - it's something we need to improve on."

Clough's comments come after he revealed, following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Wolves, that the Brewers management were keen to see Joe Sbarra pick up the first caution of his professional career, as he did at Molineux.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

The 19-year-old went into referee Geoff Eltringham's book for a foul on midfielder Ruben Neves, with Clough keen for him to set an example to the team and be more physical.

Sbarra caught Ruben Neves only eight minutes after he was introduced as a half-time substitute, with his manager demanding more of that from his team.

"You watch some under-23 games and it's almost non-contact," Clough added.

"The reality of it is that when you step into the Football League, and it's more so probably when you step down into Leagues One and Two, it's a physical game.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"And part of it is being physical.

"It wasn't exactly for him to go out and get booked, or anything like that - just go and put a tackle in.

"There were times against Sheffield United when we as a team didn't do enough in terms of putting our foot in to stop them.

"I asked Joe after the game, we looked at some clips where he should have got a tackle in against Sheffield United.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

"And I said to him ‘when was the last time you got booked?’

"And he said he’d never been booked.

"So he knew to go out there against Wolves and put a tackle in against possibly one of their best players.

"You’re not going out there to hurt anybody, but let him know ‘I’m around and you’re not going to find it so easy.’

"It’s more about that sort of message, and as a team we've got to do that.

"And if we can get him doing that at 19-years-old, then it's a great example to the others."