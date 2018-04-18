Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough wants his Burton Albion players to hold onto that rare winning feeling for their crucial meeting with Sunderland.

Clough's Brewers dispatched Derby County emphatically on Saturday with a 3-1 victory, and now he is calling on his players to make sure they are "bubbling" with confidence as they head to the Stadium of Light.

Backing up a big result with another is something Albion have not done enough this season, with Clough's side losing the following game after four of their eight wins.

Only once have they recorded back-to-back triumphs, during that impressive festive form that saw the Brewers beat Bolton Wanderers and Reading on successive weekends.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

They will almost certainly need to replicate that at Sunderland on Saturday (3pm) if they are to keep their dreams of a miraculous escape alive.

And now Clough knows that, for Burton to pull off another extraordinary survival feat, they need to use this rare feeling of confidence to their advantage.

"We want them to be bubbling," Clough said of his players.

"If they're bubbling after last Saturday, keep it going - keep that feeling going.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We haven't felt that often this season, so now let's go out and play.

"Let's use that adrenaline and that high from last week as much as we can.

"That's the good thing, we can go out and because we are five points adrift, we're not sweating like the other teams are.

"Everybody assumes that we're down, so we can go out a little bit more relaxed, but we've got to, first and foremost, battle and fight.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"And then hopefully everything stems from there."

The defeat of their A38 neighbours, as well as inspiring the players, has given them "renewed belief", Clough adds.

The Brewers looked certain for the drop last week, knowing defeat to Derby and other results going against them was capable of relegating them with three to play.

They live to fight another day, though, with Saturday's relegation shoot-out against the Black Cats now looming.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

"I think all of a sudden there's a little bit of renewed belief," he continued.

"We know we still have to win games at a level that we haven't won in the previous 43 matches.

"But it's possible, that's the thing.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"Confidence, hopefully, we will take from the win and will give the players that belief.

"They'll be thinking: 'Come on, just one at a time, if we can get a positive result on Saturday, then we take it to the last two.'"