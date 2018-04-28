Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough saw everything he wanted from Burton Albion's performance in victory over Bolton Wanderers - but now he wants the players to go on and "finish it off" as they look to secure the most unlikely of survival bids.

The Brewers' 2-0 triumph over Phil Parkinson's side - their third consecutive win, the first time they have done so at this level - saw them leapfrog Wanderers and move to within goal difference of Championship safety.

Hope Akpan and Lucas Akins got the goals in a whirlwind 10-minute period around the half-hour, although Albion rarely let up in their intensity throughout a dominant display.

It sets up a decisive trip to play-off-chasing Preston North End next weekend, with four other teams, alongside Burton, still able to be relegated or secure their survival on the final day.

"It was a brilliant performance," said Clough.

"Bolton got a lot of bodies forward, put a lot of ball forward but we dealt with it brilliantly.

"We scored two great goals and had the opportunity in the second half to make the game safe.

"In terms of everything we wanted from the performance today, it was all there in abundance.

"(But) we haven't done anything yet.

"Unless we get a result at Preston next week, it'll be for nothing.

"That's the message to the players now - we've come this far, let's finish it off.

"But with Preston's result today, they need a win to stand a chance of getting in the play-offs as well, so they've got something to play for.

"We need our East Midlands neighbours to do us a favour as well (Derby County host 21st-placed Barnsley and Nottingham Forest are away at Bolton)."

Leading 2-0 at half-time, Albion did find themselves on the back foot at the start of the second half.

But under the cosh, they stoically withstood Bolton's direct approach and soon found themselves peppering Ben Alnwick's goal as the game wore on.

"There were some good moves, some good passing at times, and then we battled and made good decisions generally throughout the game," added Clough.

"When it needed to go, especially at the start of the second half.

"We didn't want to give Bolton any encouragement, so we met fire with fire, and we said just put it back on them and don't give them any encouragement.

"I thought we did that in the first 15 minutes of the second half."