Burton Albion will not be getting carried away by the importance of their relegation clash with Barnsley - because they have seen the negative impact that can have before.

The bottom-of-the-table Brewers travel to Oakwell tomorrow (7.45pm) knowing they will leapfrog the Tykes with victory and could move to within goal difference of safety.

Nigel Clough and his players have spoken at length about needing to take points off their survival rivals, and this could prove a pivotal game in Albion's bid to avoid the drop.

Recent home clashes with Queens Park Rangers and Reading felt similarly significant, though, when those sides were hovering just above the relegation scrap.

In both, the Brewers fell short of their expected performance levels and lost 3-1, with Clough labelling the latter defeat as their "rock-bottom" moment.

Asked if the Barnsley game feels like their biggest so far, he said: "It probably does, but we're not going to build it up to that because we want our lads to just keep going.

"That's one of the things, I think we built up the Reading game, the QPR game, 'we've got to beat these, we can bring them back into it'.

"Then you lose and the down feeling is even greater.

"So we don't want to build it up, we just want to go and play as we have done the last few games and see what happens.

"If we'd have lost the last two games, I think you'd have said we were gone - we'd be six points adrift (five points, plus a much inferior goal difference) and people would be saying 'that's too many'.

"The fact we've picked up two draws just keeps us in there with a shout."

The Brewers' last three performances may only have spurned two points, but they have galvanised Burton's survival push.

They have managed to stifle Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest in their previous 180 minutes of action, conceding only two shots on target in back-to-back goalless draws.

But Clough is expecting a different challenge entirely from a Tykes side who will be competing for the first time under new manager Jose Morais.

"I wish we had a fully-fit squad to pick from to go away from home," added Clough in reference to Albion's defensive injury worries.

"But I think, with the performances at Villa and Ipswich, and then again on Saturday, there is a pattern emerging.

"This is how we want to play, it's just about improving on that play.

"More than anything, when you think of the last two games, Stephen Bywater has had two shots in two games, 180 minutes against Ipswich, who you saw dominate Norwich City at times on Sunday and were within 30 seconds of winning, and then Forest with all their attacking options, whether it's 10 men or not.

"That's a good sign.

"But Barnsley will pose different problems. They throw a lot of men forward and keep them forward as well.

"So it'll be a different test."