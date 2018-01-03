The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough won't be ringing the changes for Burton Albion's FA Cup third-round tie with Birmingham City on Saturday (3pm).

The Brewers take a break from a gruelling Christmas period in the Championship - where they played four games in nine days - with this weekend's cup trip to St Andrews.

However, that may not mean Albion fans see drastic alterations to the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Hillsborough on Monday, as might have been expected.

Top sides have been accused of 'undermining' the world's oldest football cup competition in recent years, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur making nine alterations for their cup ties last January.

Liverpool also shook up their squad, making 10 changes in their 0-0 draw with Plymouth at Anfield in 2017.

Clough's Burton, though, know the combination of keeping up their good run of form and the possibility of a big fourth-round draw means too much switching may not work.

"We'll see how the lads look this week and we'll see on Saturday," Clough said.

"When you're winning games, they all want to get out there and they all want to keep playing.

"There won't be youngsters featuring, but we'll see how they are in the next few days training wise.

"It's still an important game for us.

"We want to win, we want to keep winning. We've lost one in five now.

"We want to try to build an unbeaten run and if it means a replay, we'll take a replay in order to try to get through.

"Financially, it's always important, the FA Cup.

"So we won't be putting youngsters out there."

In terms of fitness, the Brewers have done well to emerge from the busy festive period virtually unscathed.

Clough has close to a full cohort to choose from, with the only concerns being John Brayford and Ben Turner, who were doubts to train on Wednesday.

As the Brewers head into a crucial part of the season, it will be music to the Albion faithful's ears that there are no new injury worries.

And the FA Cup is a chance for some fringe or squad players to get more minutes under their belt as Burton ramp up their survival challenge.

"It looks okay - there's a few carrying knocks still from the Christmas period," Clough added.

"But generally everybody’s okay to train on Wednesday.

"I think probably John Brayford might be one (a concern) and Ben Turner might not train.

"But everybody else will.

"I think to get through the period we have without any injuries is another testament to the work that we do with them fitness-wise with physio Nick Fenton and (sports scientist) Chris Beardsley.

"I think it's great when you get through that and you've got a clean bill of health.

"And Liam Boyce is stepping it up. He sees a specialist in a couple of weeks and he'll be hopefully kicking a ball about after that."