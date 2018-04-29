The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough has praised Hope Akpan for his performance in Burton Albion's 2-0 defeat of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Akpan notched his first League goal in 24 Burton matches after he pounced on Liam Boyce's lay-off to open the scoring .

It had been a long time coming for the midfielder, who has established himself as a regular member of Nigel Clough's side in recent months having endured a difficult first half of the season.

Eight months since his goal against Leicester City in pre-season , Clough challenged Akpan to open his account with the Brewers in the week.

And he did just that - and more.

"He was very good today, again," Clough said.

"He showed a good all-round midfield performance.

"A bit of everything, and he's made some goals in the last few weeks and now he's got one - which we felt was coming as well.

"I thought him, Liam Boyce and Luke Murphy, I thought all over the pitch we were very good today.

"It's lovely for Hope to get a goal, the last one he scored was in pre-season against Leicester."

Akpan's goal couldn't have come without the movement of Boyce and the hold-up play from the striker.

Burton's record signing once again ran himself into the ground for his side and was a menace for Bolton's defence all afternoon.

A constant threat, Boyce fashioned chance after chance out of very little, illustrating the quality he possesses and showing why Albion parted with around half-a-million pounds for him last summer.

He fits neatly into the system Clough has been deploying recently, at the tip of a formation that requires a frontman to bring the midfielders into play.

And not only are the Brewers seeing the benefits through Boyce, but midfielders Luke Murphy and Akpan are improving as a result.

"The first goal typified exactly his sort of play," Clough said of Boyce.

"Then all of a sudden you get midfielders which, when you play a 4-3-3 or 4-5-1, you need midfield runners.

"And then once your centre-forward gets the ball, you have runners past him and then you saw how difficult it was for the opposition.

"Unfortunately he (Boyce) did get injured for six or seven months and we've had to get on without him.

"Now we're seeing the benefits, but we hope it's not too late.

"It would be fitting if he did get us a goal next week which keeps us up.

"He was excellent, you see his link up play, all-round intelligence and everything in creating chances."