Nigel Clough has praised Neil Harris' honesty in the aftermath of Millwall's 1-0 defeat of Burton Albion last weekend.

Ben Marshall bundled home the winner on the hour mark, a goal Clough described as "a fluke", with Albion left to lick their wounds at the Pirelli Stadium once more despite a promising display.

Harris was apologetic post-match, and said he "felt for" Clough and his side after the Brewers failed to convert several gilt-edged opportunities that came their way to end a winless home run that stretches back to September.

And the Millwall legend's courtesy extended beyond the Pirelli's media room and into Clough's office post-match.

"It was good when Neil was very honest afterwards on Saturday,” Clough said.

"He came into the office, I think he'd been into the press before, and he put his hands up and said 'apologies, we didn't deserve anything out of that'.

"He said: 'you've played well, and we've watched the last few games and you've played very well'.

"The disappointing thing for us, having gone three games unbeaten, was to lose the game on Saturday.

"We're still working out how we managed to lose it apart from a fluke of a goal."

But is Harris' post-match admission of little solace to Clough and the Brewers?

"It is, but you'd be amazed how many don't do that," Clough added.

"I think Neil is honest enough to say that if they lost the game 2-0 or something like that, if one of Darren Bent's chances goes in in the first half, they wouldn't have had too much to grumble about."