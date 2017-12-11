Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough knows Burton Albion cannot afford to let heads drop following their recent home slump - and he was encouraged to see no signs of that in Saturday's loss to Preston North End.

A seventh straight Championship defeat at the Pirelli Stadium has left the Brewers bottom of the table after 21 games.

There was a frustrating familiarity to the weekend's match, with Albion imposing themselves for large spells in the opening hour but failing to find a crucial breakthrough, before the visitors took the game away from them in the final half hour.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

It left fans feeling understandably flat as Burton's worst-ever home run in the Football League continued.

But on the pitch, in the dressing room and around the club, Clough knows there is no time for his side to feel sorry for themselves.

"It's everything within the dressing room and the playing staff, it's a joint effort with everybody," he said when asked about keeping spirits high.

"From the physio, to Chris Beardsley with fitness, everybody - we all have to make sure that we keep competing.

"Because when you have lost seven at home and we're in the middle of such a miserable run, it would be very easy for people to not quite try as hard as they could do.

"But on Saturday, we didn't see any sign of that, so that's good."

Despite their struggles at the Pirelli, the Brewers still find themselves only two points adrift of safety thanks to their performances on the road and results elsewhere.

And while a familiar pattern has emerged over recent home games, with defeat coming late in the day, Clough wants his team to start viewing those stages as their chance to seize the initiative, rather than finding their opponents growing in confidence as the game progresses.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

"The way they (Preston) play, we said they are positive and they will cause problems and create chances," he added.

"But equally, we've got to be viewing it that way as well at that 60-minute mark.

"Against Sunderland, we've got to late on, last week at Derby County as well, and we didn't quite make it to the 80-minute mark on Saturday.

"Honestly, we just feel as though the decisions impacted the game so much.

"We've got to keep going, there's no point in anybody getting down or feeling sorry for themselves.

"The players especially, you've just got to keep going."