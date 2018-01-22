The video will start in 8 Cancel

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has turned down the chance to become the new Scotland boss.

O'Neill has regularly selected Burton Albion duo Tom Flanagan and Matty Lund in his Northern Ireland squads over the past year, with both earning their first international caps under the 48-year-old.

The former Shamrock Rovers manager was the Scottish FA's preferred candidate to take over from Gordon Strachan, who left his post in October.

"It's a huge honour to be offered the position," he said.

"However, I do not feel that this is the right opportunity for me at this moment in my career.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to the SFA for the very professional manner in which they conducted negotiations and I would also like to wish them every success for the future."

O'Neill led Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 knockout stages and then to the World Cup play-offs in November.

They were denied a finals spot after losing 1-0 to Switzerland over two legs, with Brewers midfielder Lund on the bench for both games.