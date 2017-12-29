Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Daniel Farke is expecting a "complicated task" for his Norwich City side against Burton Albion tomorrow - but the Canaries boss believes the pressure for points is on the Brewers.

Norwich had an inconsistent first half of the campaign, and they sit 16th - 11 points adrift of the top six and 10 above Albion - ahead of the weekend.

Burton's relegation rivals Birmingham City fell 2-0 at the hands of Farke's side on Boxing Day, with the German urging his players to build on that performance.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But the Canaries were held to a goalless draw by Nigel Clough's men in the reverse fixture at Carrow Road.

Still, Farke thinks the onus will be on Burton to push for the positive result given their current place in the table.

"Burton have had several clean sheets recently," he said.

"It will be a complicated task and we have to be 100 per cent focused.

"It's a nice feeling after a win and you're looking forward to the next game.

"I think it will be a quite similar task like Birmingham because it is a team in the middle of a relegation battle.

"We have enough distance from Burton (in the table) and it would be good to keep this distance (10 points) and if we are able to improve our situation like we did in Birmingham that will be brilliant.

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"But I think the pressure is a bit more on Burton because when you fight against relegation you have to win points in the home games.

"Perhaps for us it is a bit more relaxed but we drive there with respect because you know it is always difficult to play teams who are in the relegation battle in an away game, because you know they need points.

"Secondly, Burton I think from the first game of the season they know they have to struggle and fight against relegation, so when they are in a tough period they won’t get nervous because they know they have to fight until the end."