Saturday's visit of Norwich City to the Pirelli Stadium represents yet another chance for Burton Albion to end their run at home which has seen them lose their last eight games at home.

What might have escaped the minds of Brewers fans is that after two of the three times they have played each other, Albion have kick-started their season into life.

You may remember last season's 2-1 win over the promotion-chasing Canaries for a number of reasons.

It marked the beginning of the end for Alex Neil's time in charge of Norwich, but it also kick-started the run that propelled Albion clear of the Championship relegation places.

The victory over Norwich preceded those vital wins over Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Leeds United.

And a similar effect was had on the Brewers after their 0-0 draw at Norwich in September.

Burton had yet to take a single point from their three away matches in the league so far, and went to East Anglia off the back of a 5-0 hiding from Leeds United.

They'd shipped 11 goals in those three games, with losses to the Whites, Hull City and Middlesbrough leaving them in the relegation zone.

So Nigel Clough knew he had to tighten up at the back on the road, and get some points on the board from their travels - and they did just that.

Since the draw with Norwich, Albion have lost just two games on the road and have accrued a possible 13 points out of 27 away from home.

"Now, we want to go and get a goal and win 1-0 in those sorts of away performances," Clough said in the bowels of Carrow Road.

"So that is what we are looking for - we are looking for a complete performance."

He certainly got that, with the recent wins at Reading and Bolton Wanderers this month coming by a single goal.

But their home form is certainly in danger of defining their season, if they're not careful - which is why another positive result against Norwich could kick-start their home form.

Indeed, Clough said it himself that if they were to create the same situations, and chances, against Norwich than they did against Leeds, they might stand more of a chance of ending their home hoodoo.

Daniel Farke's 15th-placed side have had a tough time in the Championship, with the German's outfit struggling to break down sides with their possession-based game - Burton included.

So it could be wise of Clough to opt for a more pragmatic approach at home - despite the need for a win to keep Albion's heads above water.

Rest assured whatever happens, Clough will certainly be pointing to the last two matches against Norwich as evidence that Albion can turn their fortunes around.

And just how much they could do with seeing the New Year in with a win at the Pirelli to lift the mood in East Staffordshire after eight consecutive losses.