Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aitor Karanka says he will make changes to his Nottingham Forest side when they travel to take on Burton Albion on Saturday.

The Reds slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Hull City on Saturday, with that loss their fourth in five matches.

Forest head to the Pirelli Stadium looking to claim their first points since Karanka's second game in charge - a 2-0 win over league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

And Brewers fans can expect to see a different line-up from the Forest side that slumped to defeat against one of Albion's relegation rivals at the weekend.

"I had a coach in the past that would often say after a defeat 'today, my thinking is that I need to change all 11 players, then on Tuesday or Wednesday, I will want to change six," he told the Nottingham Post.

"On Friday, I will be thinking about changing two players. Then by Saturday, we will play the same team.

(Image: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

"That was not the case today, for sure we will make changes at Burton, because we need to do that. But we will pick the best XI.

"It is not a coincidence that we are losing games. The first thing I have to try to fix is the confidence of the players.

"I do believe we have the players with the character to cope with this situation, yes. Of course."

Forest have slipped to 16th place under Karanka following Mark Warburton's sacking on New Years Eve - and they are now only seven points clear of the relegation zone.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Warburton steered the Reds to survival on the final day of the campaign last season, and there are fears that they could be heading towards a similar battle if results do not turn around soon.

"It does (affect the team)," said Karanka, when asked about the mood around the ground.

"But when you are a player, you have to understand the fans' frustration.

(Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"It is in those moments when players with character want the ball; it is in those moments when players with character fight for the team.

"Now is not the first day that we have seen the team concede a goal and then another here – so I can understand it (the fans' frustration).

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It is for this reason that we have made these changes; this is why we have brought in the players we have done, who have that experience.

"I am confident now, because I have a good squad and a good mix, between experienced players and young players."