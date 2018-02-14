Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Garry Birtles reckons Nottingham Forest's visit to Burton Albion on Saturday is a must-win game for the out-of-form Reds.

Forest legend Birtles has called the clash a "six-pointer", with his former side struggling for consistency since Aitor Karanka's appointment as manager last month.

They are yet to win since their triumph at leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers in January, with a 2-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Hull City last time out their fourth loss in a row.

Birtles played with Nigel Clough in the former's second stint at the City Ground, and has said his old team-mate could drag Forest into a relegation battle if the Brewers can end a five-month wait for a home win this weekend.

Writing in his regular column for SportMail's sister title, the Nottingham Post, Birtles reckons a trip to the Brewers is one the City Ground side should be eyeing up for three points.

(Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

They are in danger of being dragged into another relegation battle, though, and a Burton win on Saturday would cut the gap between the division's current side and 17th-placed Forest to seven points.

"Games at Burton and QPR, with a home clash with Reading sandwiched in-between, are three that Karanka should be targeting as winnable, but then we thought that about Hull and look how that one turned out," Birtles told the Nottingham Post.

"Even at this stage of February, with 15 games to go, it's not unreasonable to suggest Saturday's game is the proverbial six-pointer.

(Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

"Should Burton win, as they did a year ago at the Pirelli, then they'll close the gap on the Reds to seven points and with other results, they could bring Karanka’s men closer to them and shatter their confidence that bit more.

"Clough's Brewers have not won at home since September so that should give Forest an avenue to exploit, though we know how important the first goal is, especially given the way the Reds seem to react when they're behind.

"If, and I know it's a big if, they can win the next two games then they're possibly a big step towards safety. Lose two and you could be in big trouble.

"That’s just how important these next two or three games are."