Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns says he was sorry to see Burton Albion fall agonisingly short of Championship safety.

The former Forest defender, who won two European Cups under Nigel Clough's father Brian, previously said that he hoped Aitor Karanka's men could do Burton a favour by beating Bolton Wanderers on the final day.

But while the Reds led 2-1 late on at the Macron Stadium, they were undone by David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham's late goals as Bolton roared back to win 3-2.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

That scoreline, coupled with Louis Moult's last-gasp winner for Preston against the Brewers, ultimately resulted in Albion's return to League One and former Forest favourite Clough's first relegation as a manager.

"It didn't mean anything to us, but it was still disappointing not to get the win," said Burns in his column for the Nottingham Post.

"And it's a shame we couldn't do Burton Albion a favour.

"I feel sorry for them; it would have been nice to see Nigel Clough keep them up again.

"Nigel's done a tremendous job there, but it just wasn't to be.

"They still managed to keep fighting to the end, though. It makes it even worse when that lot down the road (Derby County) sneaked into the play-offs.

"But I do think that's as far as Derby will go - I can't see them getting to Wembley and getting promoted."