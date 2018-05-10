Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox says his side were frustrated not to "play our part" on a dramatic final day in the Championship relegation battle.

Forest's 3-2 defeat at Bolton Wanderers - after the Reds had led 2-1 with only five minutes to play - meant Wanderers leapfrogged Burton Albion to safety in the dying stages of the final game.

That turnaround forced the Brewers into chasing a last-gasp winner of their own at Preston North End, where they were drawing 1-1 and seemingly heading for survival.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

It was not to be, as Albion conceded late on to join Sunderland and Barnsley in dropping into League One.

And Fox was disappointed that he and his side could not do their bit for Bolton's rivals in the relegation fight.

"We were just disappointed that we didn't get a positive result to play our part in the relegation battle, because we know that other teams were relying on us," he told the Nottingham Post.

"It was frustrating. We obviously wanted to do our bit for the other teams down there and we should have done.

"Even at half-time, I was raging to come in not being 2-0 or 3-0 up, because of the chances we had created.

"They were not just half chances, they were gilt-edged chances.

"We should be taking those. Had we done so, we would have been well ahead by the break and it would obviously have been a different game.

"Bolton were fighting for their lives and credit to them for having that fight.

"But it was disappointing for us because we wanted to finish the season on a high and we've not managed to do that."